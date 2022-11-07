Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor.

Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.

Because the race between the two is so close, every vote counts. Over the weekend, both candidates talked about how this race may be one the most important in history and how the winner will have an impact on the future of Arizona and the country.

Sunday, both parties drew in large crowds of Tucsonans.

After canvassing in the morning, Hobbs held her rally at the El Pueblo Senior Center. Hobbs was introduced by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

Hobbs said the votes in Tucson and Pima County were incredibly critical to the outcome of the race. She also spoke about advocating for abortion rights and support for low-income families. She also spoke about her opponent.

“When people like my opponent Kari Lake denied the results of the election and did everything they could to overturn the will of the voters, we stood firm and that is exactly the kind of leadership I’m going to bring to the Governor’s Office,” Hobbs said.

After the rally, Hobbs spoke about her plans as election day approaches.

″My plans are to work with my office and make sure that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot, that we’re problem-solving any issues that come up,” she said. “We’re continuing to monitor security issues, personally and in our office and in voting locations across the state so that voters can be free of intimidation.”

,Lake, a former news anchor, did not make an appearance at the GOTV rally in downtown Tucson, as many anticipated.

The Republican bus tour started Saturday and will go through Monday. Lake did make an appearance at a stop in Phoenix. She spoke about her goals as governor, her campaign work, and Hobbs.

“We can’t let someone like Katie Hobbs anywhere near that governor’s office and so I’ve worked the last 522 days, like I said I’m not counting really hard. Have you been following? You know that we crisscrossed the state,” Lake told the crowd of supporters.

In Phoenix, Lake stressed the importance of getting out there to vote and her plan to secure the border if she wins.

“This is going to be all about voter turnout because most of our support is day-of support. That’s how we won in the primaries,” she said. “I want to secure that border, starting on day one we’re going to call it what it is, an invasion. We’re going to finish President Trump’s wall. We’re going to push back on the cartels. They’re not going to run drugs through our state.”

Although early voting has ended – you still have time to drop it off. You can bring it to any v oting center.

