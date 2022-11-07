COVID-19 vax clinic coming to UArizona
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southern Arizona community can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic coming to the University of Arizona.
The clinic, co-hosted by the Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA, will take place in the Bear Down Building at 1428 East University Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Thursday, Nov. 10
- Monday, Nov. 14
- Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Thursday, Nov. 17
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Novavax vaccine will also be offered as a first dose to those ages 12 and up.
Appointments are available, walk-ins are welcome and patients are encouraged to bring their vaccination cards.
