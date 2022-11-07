COVID-19 vax clinic coming to UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southern Arizona community can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic coming to the University of Arizona.

The clinic, co-hosted by the Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA, will take place in the Bear Down Building at 1428 East University Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 10

Monday, Nov. 14

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Thursday, Nov. 17

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Novavax vaccine will also be offered as a first dose to those ages 12 and up.

Appointments are available, walk-ins are welcome and patients are encouraged to bring their vaccination cards.

