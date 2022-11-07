False report results in lockdown at Marana Middle School

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police say a middle school went into lockdown Monday, Nov. 7, because of a false report.

Police received a report that a student at Marana Middle School may be in possession of a gun. As a result, the campus at 11285 W. Grier Road was placed on lockdown.

Police and school staff determined that the information was false and the lockdown was lifted.

No additional information was immediately available.

