FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs warmed into the lower 80s for Tucson Sunday, with similar temperatures on the way Monday and for Election Day. Gusty winds will usher in cooler air starting Wednesday, with the best chance for rain and mountain snow staying off to our north Wednesday night.

MONDAY: Skies clearing. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Slight chance of a shower late. Gusty winds with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

