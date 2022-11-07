Advertise
Judge denies request for new trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements

Clements to be sentenced for the death of Maribel Gonzalez at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County judge rejected two motions by the attorneys of convicted child killer Christopher Clements.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Judge James Marner denied a request for a new trial and judgment of acquittal notwithstanding the verdict.

Clements, found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez on Sept. 30, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

He is also facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. He will face a jury for Isabel’s death starting in February 2023.

