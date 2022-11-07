Advertise
Man accused of fatally shooting mom on northwest side of Tucson

Jonathan Hatmaker is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the fourth time in about a month, a suspect has been accused of killing one of their parents in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The home is near Linda Vista and Hartman.

The PCSD said when deputies got to the home, they found 37-year-old Jonathan Hatmaker at the front door holding a handgun.

After taking him into custody, deputies found 66-year-old Peggy Hatmaker inside the home with obvious signs of trauma. Peggy, Jonathan’s mother, died at the scene.

Jonathan was booked on a charge of first-degree murder.

This is the fourth incident involving a person accused of killing their parent in Pima County in just over a month.

