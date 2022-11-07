Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4.

The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee from Alvernon when he was hit by another vehicle.

Neither of the drivers involved in the crash was impaired and both were wearing their seatbelts, according to the TPD.

The TPD said Willie’s failure to yield while making the turn was the major contributing factor in the collision.

Investigators were told Sunday that 79-year-old Robert Paul Willie died.

