More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

Logo (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Permit tags are available for the following hunts:

  • 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina
  • 659 archery-only javelina
  • 371 general javelina
  • 92 youth-only general javelina
  • 4 youth-only limited weapon-shotgun shooting shot turkey
  • 3 limited weapon-shotgun shooting shot turkey
  • 14 raptor capture

17 permit tags for javelina are available for properly licensed military and Fort Huachuca personnel who hold a valid Fort Huachuca post permit.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will be accepting applications, through U.S. mail only, starting Nov. 14.

Applications must be addressed tothe Arizona Game and Fish Department, “Attn.: Draw/First Come,” at 5000 West Carefree Highway, Phoenix, Arizona 85086.

More information about permit requirements can be found here.

