Supervisors from both parties ready to keep close eye on Pima County voting centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, for the first general election with voting centers in Pima County.

That means if you live in Pima County - you’re not limited to your precinct as in the past, you can cast your ballot at any voting center.

Both Democratic and Republican supervisors say they’re keeping an eye out on what happens here and across the county on election day to make sure issues during the primary don’t repeat themselves.

Some of those concerns include training for poll workers as those workers have had more classes available to them.

The Elections Office is also making sure there are enough ballots and equipment at each center Tuesday. There were some issues during the primary with this. One center even had to close for a few hours.

Another fix is to have more call center operators ready to handle concerns.

With the spotlight shining very brightly on election integrity and transparency supervisors say it’s critical to get this right.

”The more technology we get, the more open it is to being hacked and put into a system of jeopardy,” Pima County supervisor for District 4 Steve Christy said. “The old precinct system was a really good way of knowing who was voting.”

But other officials are excited about the new system.

“You can go to the (Pima County) Recorder’s site and type in your info - I think it’s name zip code and part of the address - it will say, ‘Oh yeah (your ballot) was processed. And the signature was validated on thus and thus day; It’s in this pile on this table on this camera,” Pima County supervisor for District 2 Dr. Matt Heinz said. “You can literally see where your ballot is sitting.”

The Elections Director of Pima County, Constance Hargrove, said she wants this election to be as close to perfect as possible.

She goes on to say it has to be as fair, honest and transparent as possible.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 7 p.m.

To see the closest voting center to you, click here.

More information about Tuesday’s election can be found here.

