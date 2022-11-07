Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.

A chase ensued, but was ended quickly due to public safety concerns.

Shortly afterward, authorities said, they found Rivera’s car crashed into a fence in the 11000 block of West Picture Rocks Road and abandoned. A citizen told deputies they had seen a woman walking in the desert, carrying a gun.

Deputies tracked the woman, who turned out to be Rivera, to a home in the 6000 block of North Van Ark Road. Once they arrived, they said, they discovered that Michael Romero, 37, was also inside.

Rivera had been wanted in connection with numerous investigations in the Picture Rocks area, and U.S. Marshals had a felony warrant out for Romero’s arrest.

Pima County’s SWAT Team surrounded the house, and Rivera and Romero ultimately surrendered.

Romero was turned over to U.S. Marshals and Rivera has multiple felony charges pending.

