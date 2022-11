TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries at not life-threatening.

The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing.

There are no suspects in custody as of 9 p.m.

