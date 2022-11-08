Advertise
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road.

Once authorities arrived, they said, they found 19-year-old Arturo Ruiz Arvizu suffering from severe injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Traffic detectives believe Ruiz had been speeding down Pima Mine Road when his vehicle veered off-road.

The investigation is ongoing.

