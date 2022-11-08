Advertise
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

A bear was seen roaming near Vistoso Commerce and Oracle Road in Oro Valley, police said on...
A bear was seen roaming near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road in Oro Valley, police said on Tuesday, Nov. 8.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area.

Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road.

According to Arizona Game and Fish on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the bear was seen overnight in a bank parking lot on East Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle.

If you see any bear do not approach it and call 623-236-7201 as soon as safely possible. If you encounter a bear make noise and wave your arms. Be sure to secure any outdoor food sources.

Bears are foraging now before bedding down for winter.

