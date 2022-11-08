Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area.

Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road.

@Arizona_DPS says another bear sighting overnight in Oro Valley, in Chase Bank parking lot at Rancho Vistoso & Oracle. If seen, don’t approach, call 623-236-7201 ASAP. Make noise, wave arms, secure outdoor food sources. Bears foraging now before bedding down for winter in Dec. pic.twitter.com/KMebQP5a1s — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) November 8, 2022

According to Arizona Game and Fish on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the bear was seen overnight in a bank parking lot on East Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle.

If you see any bear do not approach it and call 623-236-7201 as soon as safely possible. If you encounter a bear make noise and wave your arms. Be sure to secure any outdoor food sources.

Bears are foraging now before bedding down for winter.

