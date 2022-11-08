FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another temperature drop!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs hover near 80 degrees for your Election Day. Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday will usher in cooler air for Thursday and Friday. Storm system bringing the wind and cooler air stays mainly north of us. There a slim chance for rain and mountain snow Wednesday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Slight chance of a shower late. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

