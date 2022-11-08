Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another temperature drop!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 8th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs hover near 80 degrees for your Election Day. Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday will usher in cooler air for Thursday and Friday. Storm system bringing the wind and cooler air stays mainly north of us. There a slim chance for rain and mountain snow Wednesday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Slight chance of a shower late. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Hatmaker is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Court document reveals details about shooting death of woman; son facing murder charge
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Arizona using data from Forbes.
Richest billionaires in Arizona
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 8th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, November 8th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Breezy, mild temps for Election Day
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022