How to know what you’re allergic to or what you’re intolerant of

By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday season is here, and with it comes a lot of tasty treats! If you’re concerned you may be developing or have some food allergies, you’ll want to be extra careful this season.

How exactly do you know what you’re allergic to and what you’re intolerant of? Dr. Gill Hart, a food intolerance specialist with YorkTest, said, “Food allergies are the immediate reaction you get to food--often very severe like anaphylaxis. We often associate that with peanuts, milk or shellfish. Food intolerance is very different and comes on very slowly. It can cause IBS, low energy, etc.”

Dr. Hart said many people don’t realize how much their food intolerance may impact them until they get tested. “If it’s a food allergy, you probably know by now,” she said. “In terms of a food intolerance--it’s often called a food insensitivity--there’s often quite a few different foods involved,” the doctor said. “People use IGG tests to determine what foods they’re reacting to so it takes the guessing out of it.”

When it comes to readjusting your diet, the doctor said that over time, food intolerances can adjust. Just because you’re sensitive to one food for a time doesn’t mean your body will react the same way in the future. YorkTest is a health and wellness company that delivers home lab tests for those looking to improve their health. They offer premium food sensitivity tests, junior tests, couples and parent and child sensitivity tests. Click here to learn more.

