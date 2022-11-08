Advertise
Toddler dead after wreck caused by alleged DUI

Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing DUI and other felony charges in connection with a fatal crash near West El Rio Road and North Puma Road on Sunday, Nov. 6.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A three-year-old boy has died after the car he was in was hit by an allegedly impaired driver on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a collision around 7 p.m. at the intersection of West El Tiro Road and North Puma Road in the Avra Valley area.

Traffic detectives said a Nissan Altima was driving north on Puma Road and was making a left hand turn to go west on El Tiro Road when a Hyundai Sonata heading east on El Tiro Road crossed into the westbound lane and hit the Nissan.

The Nissan was occupied by three people, including two children. A three-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died five days later.

The other child in the car was also taken to a nearby hospital, and is expected to survive.

Both children had been properly restrained.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Marcum, who showed signs of impairment, according to deputies.

Marcum has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

