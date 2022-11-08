Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot

Advertise
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the $1.9 billion jackpot
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight.

The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars.

Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side.

The cashiers said they have been selling tickets non-stop on Monday.

Many of the folks that bought a ticket today typically do not play but they made an exception with the jackpot so large. They said they would go on vacation, buy property or donate some of the money if they won.

“It is a crapshoot if you’re allowed to say that on TV, but I have as much chance at winning as anybody else,” Henry Forrest.

So what are the odds in southern Arizona?

“Any single combination of numbers has a 1 in 292 million chance of winning. Now, that said, the odds are much better for overall prizing, about 1 in 25,” said Arizona Lottery spokesman John Gilliland.

“I got two numbers. Yeah, I got two draws,” said ticket buyer Terrance Smith.

Smith is visiting from Canada. He had to stop in and buy what he hopes is the winning ticket.

“I do see a brand new Camaro in my horizon right away,” he said.

Some of these folks are choosing their number or letting the computer do it for them.

  • 18% of tickets had numbers picked by a player
  • 82% of tickets had numbers picked by a computer/Quick Pick.

Potter asked Good 2 Go Assistant Manager Fonzie Cuen if he has been this busy before.

“I have worked a few shifts in the past when it’s been {jackpot} up high, but this has been very hectic honestly,” Cuen said.

Powerball tickets will be sold until 7:59 p.m. Monday.

