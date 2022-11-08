Two dead in Sierra Vista crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to find a green 2003 Ford Explorer lying on its roof on the west side of Highway 90.

The passenger, 34-year-old Jason Howe of Huachuca, had not been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 26-year-old David Sariñana Jr. of Sierra Vista, had been wearing a seatbelt and was extracted from the car by firefighters. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the car drifted onto the shoulder of the road while traveling south. The driver reportedly overcorrected and caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times.

Authorities do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

