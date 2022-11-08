Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said.(Hadi Mizban | AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has identified an American aid worker and language instructor who was fatally shot in the Iraqi capital as Stephen Edward Troell.

The identification came Tuesday, a day after the 45-year-old was killed in central Baghdad, a rare killing of a foreigner not seen in Iraq for years.

Troell was a Tennessee native living in Baghdad with his family and working in a language center and a non-governmental organization.

The circumstances surrounding Troell’s death and his activities in Iraq are shrouded in mystery. It’s not immediately clear why Troell was killed.

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Hatmaker is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Court document reveals details about shooting death of woman; son facing murder charge
Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima...
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Arizona using data from Forbes.
Richest billionaires in Arizona
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
President Joe Biden is set to adjust the second half of his term.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins