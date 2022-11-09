Advertise
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Unofficial results flowing in for big races in Arizona

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The polls have closed across Arizona and unofficial results started coming in at 8 p.m.

The Associated Press will declare winners, not KOLD. For an explanation of how the AP does it, go HERE.

The biggest races and most important ballot measures in Arizona are listed below and we will update this story as results come in.

To see all the races and propositions in southern Arizona, go to https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/. You can click on the green “More Elections” button to see results for just Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

The results below are unofficial.

KEY RACES

  • Governor: Katie Hobbs (D) vs. Kari Lake (R)
  • U.S. Senate: Mark Kelly (D) vs. Blake Masters (R).
  • Arizona Secretary of State: Adrian Fontes (D) vs. Mark Finchem (R).
  • Arizona Attorney General: Kris Mayes (D) vs. Abraham Hamadeh (R).
  • U.S. House District 6: Kirsten Engel (D) vs. Juan Ciscomani (R).
  • U.S. House District 7: Raul Grijalva (D) defeats Luis Pozzolo (R).

Key Propositions

  • Prop 128: Legislature can amend or repeal voter-approved initiatives
  • Prop 129: Citizen initiatives must be single subject
  • Prop 130: Allows legislature to set property tax exemptions
  • Prop 131: Creates office of lieutenant governor to run with the governor
  • Prop 209: Limits on healthcare debt
  • Prop 211: Campaign finance source disclosure requirement
  • Prop 308: Allows in-state tuition for non-citizens
  • Prop 309: Requires voter identification for voting

