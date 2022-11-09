FIRST ALERT FORECAST: winds of change!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind will pick up today with an incoming storm system. There’s a slim chance for rain late Wednesday through Wednesday night. High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by Thursday then rebound into the 70s this weekend. Next week, another system looks to brush through and cool our temps down again.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Slight chance of a shower late. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

