Man denies killing victim even after caught on camera dragging his body, Mesa police say

Michael Binion-Jones was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man murdered a Mesa man and the killer denied his involvement even though he was seen on surveillance camera moving the body. According to court documents, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones went with 36-year-old Deangelo Tye to his apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A few minutes later, witnesses said they heard gunshots in the complex. Police said Binion-Jones was then seen on surveillance camera dragging Tye’s body down the stairs and to the bushes nearby.

Court records said two people asked Binion-Jones where Tye was, and he said he helped look for him. One of them found Tye’s body around 6 a.m. and called the police. When officers got there, they said they found drag marks from Tye’s body and a blood trail up to Binion-Jones’ apartment. They also said they found blood soaked into the carpet and on the tile.

Binion-Jones was taken into custody, and when interviewed by police, he claimed a man who was asking for cigarettes was chasing Tye around shortly before his body was found, investigators said. Court documents said an officer showed Binion-Jones a video of him dragging Tye’s body, and he became angry and asked for an attorney. He was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.

