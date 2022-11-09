Advertise
LIVE: Maricopa County judge hears GOP lawsuit to extend poll hours, delay voting numbers

By David Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Republicans are hoping to extend poll hours and delay the release of early ballot numbers in Arizona’s largest county with their latest legal move. Several GOP groups, including the Republican National Committee and Kari Lake For Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. in Maricopa County Superior Court. They want to extend voting hours to 10 p.m. in Maricopa County from 7 p.m. and delay the release of the numbers for early ballot returns until 11 p.m. They point to problems with 60 voting locations in Maricopa County where tabulation machines wouldn’t take ballots because of printing problems. The GOP groups claim poll workers told voters to ditch their ballots if they weren’t accepted.

TRENDING: Tabulation problems reported in Maricopa County due to ‘printing issues,’ officials say; fix identified

On Tuesday afternoon, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said that printing issues were affecting dozens of tabulation machines, but everyone was still allowed to vote at the polling place. All they had to do was put their ballot in a secure box or check out of the polling place and go to a second polling place.

