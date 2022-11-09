Sierra Vista woman facing arson, other charges after apartment fire

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a woman for arson after responding to a residential fire in the 5100 block of Highway 90 on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

Police and Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services responded to the scene at the Blue Horizon Apartment Complex on Highway 90 at about 8:15 a.m.

While firefighters extinguished the fire in an apartment, officers were advised that the live-in girlfriend of the person renting the apartment were involved in a domestic dispute and the girlfriend allegedly had been lighting items on fire inside the residence.

Additional officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Circle K on Highway 90 that same morning and encountered Tiffani Hallman, 26. Hallman was arrested at 9:42 a.m. for shoplifting and police say evidence of her involvement in the fire was secured from her person.

Hallman was booked into the Cochise County Jail for theft, arson, criminal damage, aggravated assault and endangerment.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

