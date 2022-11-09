Advertise
Tucson Holiday Ice coming to TCC

Tucson Holiday Ice opens Nov. 20.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dig your skates out of the closet. Tucson holiday ice is coming back for the season.

The outdoor rink will be open in front of the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Avenue, from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2023.

Skates can be rented on-site for $5, and start at size eight for children and run as large as a size 15 for adult men. Socks are required and gloves are highly recommended.

For a 90 minute session, adult tickets are $20 and tickets for kids are $14.

For more information about Tucson Holiday Ice, click here.

