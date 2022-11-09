Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

United Hearts of Arizona collecting shoes, jackets to donate

The donations will be given out at the El Pueblo Center.
The donations will be given out at the El Pueblo Center.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since the holidays are right around the corner, United Hearts of Arizona is collecting donations for Pima County students in need.

The group’s ninth annual Shoe and Jacket Drive is slated for Saturday, Dec. 17.

This year, it will be a drive-thru event instead of being held in person. Volunteers plan to give out new winter coats and warm, closed toe shoes, and are expecting to help 200 students from 10 different schools.

The items will be distributed at the El Pueblo Center and students will be invited to get a Christmas gift back with the coat and shoes, new underwear, new socks, a toy, a book and a voucher for a Chik-fil-A or McDonald’s kid’s meal.

In most cases, the coat and shoes are later passed down to younger siblings or relatives.

Donations can be made until Thursday, Dec. 15.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION ROUNDUP: Unofficial results flowing in for big races in Arizona
"Plea" for help
Tucson strangulation suspect: “You’re going to die today”
Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing DUI and other felony charges in connection with a fatal crash near...
Authorities: Drunk man kills toddler in two-vehicle crash in Pima County
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima...
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita

Latest News

Tucson Holiday Ice opens Nov. 20.
Tucson Holiday Ice coming to TCC
Veteran Memorial Wall honors veterans of all branches
Veteran Memorial Wall honors veterans of all branches
A bear was seen roaming near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road in Oro...
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona