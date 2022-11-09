United Hearts of Arizona collecting shoes, jackets to donate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since the holidays are right around the corner, United Hearts of Arizona is collecting donations for Pima County students in need.

The group’s ninth annual Shoe and Jacket Drive is slated for Saturday, Dec. 17.

This year, it will be a drive-thru event instead of being held in person. Volunteers plan to give out new winter coats and warm, closed toe shoes, and are expecting to help 200 students from 10 different schools.

The items will be distributed at the El Pueblo Center and students will be invited to get a Christmas gift back with the coat and shoes, new underwear, new socks, a toy, a book and a voucher for a Chik-fil-A or McDonald’s kid’s meal.

In most cases, the coat and shoes are later passed down to younger siblings or relatives.

Donations can be made until Thursday, Dec. 15.

