Veteran Memorial Wall honors veterans of all branches

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you walk through the doors of Casino Del Sol, you will find a Veterans Memorial Wall filled with messages honoring service members of all military branches.

“You kind of get sensitive. It is quite the memorial for all,” said Army Veteran Joe Caldwell.

All those who have served and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Every year, Casino Del Sol puts out this Veteran Memorial Wall leading up to Veterans Day which is on Friday.

“Friday is a pretty special day. My wife and I lost our oldest son. He was a veteran.”

It’s been 12 years since Caldwell lost his son. He knows the sacrifices veterans make. Caldwell is a veteran himself.

“We can’t thank them enough for what they have done for us; protect us, be proud of us, it is very special.”

You can just hear the emotion in Caldwell’s voice. That is how a lot of the veterans were at the wall on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“When I see it, it makes me feel good that a lot of people did make it back and they write their small experience and sometimes you see something, and you relate to it,” said Marine Veteran Calistro Coronado Jr.

Other vets said it is all about showing appreciation, especially those who fought during Vietnam.

“We really didn’t get the recognition, but this is a small way of showing us,” said Army Veteran Doug Juan.

Juan said the “thank yous” are nice leading up to Veteran’s Day, but they should never stop. It is the little things, even in the grocery store.

“It is knowing that we have the fine soldiers out there protecting our country and hopefully we never forget them,” said Caldwell.

You have until Sunday to write or read the messages on the Veteran wall.

Next year, Casino Del Sol will display the well-known American Veterans Traveling Wall.

