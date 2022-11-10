Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, November 10th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind will pick up today with an incoming storm system. There’s a slim chance for rain late Wednesday through Wednesday night. High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by Thursday then rebound into the 70s this weekend. Next week, another system looks to brush through and cool our temps down again.

THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION ROUNDUP: Unofficial results flowing in for big races in Arizona
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Police: Nude, armed man approaches woman in rec center shower
A bear was seen roaming near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road in Oro...
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing DUI and other felony charges in connection with a fatal crash near...
Authorities: Drunk man kills toddler in two-vehicle crash in Pima County

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: winds of change!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 9th