Police: Nude, armed man approaches woman in rec center shower
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly approached a woman in the shower at a Tucson area recreation center while armed with a knife on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.
Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the Las Campanas Recreation Center in the Green Valley.
Once they arrived, they said, they discovered that a woman was showering in the locker room when a naked man approached her while holding a knife. The woman yelled for help, startling the man and causing him to run away from the center. The woman was unharmed.
The suspect has been described as
- A white or Hispanic male
- Mid 20s’ with a husky build
- 5′4″ in height
- Last seen wearing black gym shorts
- Carrying a white or tan towel
Anyone with information about the incident is askes to call 911 or 520-882-7463, with the potential for a reward.
