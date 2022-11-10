Police: Nude, armed man approaches woman in rec center shower

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly approached a woman in the shower at a Tucson area recreation center while armed with a knife on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the Las Campanas Recreation Center in the Green Valley.

Once they arrived, they said, they discovered that a woman was showering in the locker room when a naked man approached her while holding a knife. The woman yelled for help, startling the man and causing him to run away from the center. The woman was unharmed.

The suspect has been described as

A white or Hispanic male

Mid 20s’ with a husky build

5′4″ in height

Last seen wearing black gym shorts

Carrying a white or tan towel

Anyone with information about the incident is askes to call 911 or 520-882-7463, with the potential for a reward.

