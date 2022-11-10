Teenage porch pirates steal Tucson bride-to-be’s wedding dress off her front porch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An engaged Tucson couple is asking for your help after a group of teenagers stole the bride-to-be’s wedding dress from their front porch.

“We both were like no way, there’s no way that out of everything we’ve ever gotten delivered that this is the package that was taken,” said Emily Kronick.

Kronick said it was something she has been dreaming about since she was a little girl. She said the all white gown was perfect, and when she received the notification that it was delivered, she was so excited to get home and see it in person.

But instead of wedding bells, the couple came home to lots of chaos and notifications on their security system.

“We look at our notifications and go through the security footage, see it delivered, and then spend the next 35 to 45 minutes combing through the footage to realize later that night somebody came by, three or four friends came by and grabbed the dress,” Kronick said.

Emily and her fiancé Joseph were out of town visiting family, wedding planning and when she received the notification the dress was delivered she said she assumed it was in the mailbox.

Instead, the security footage shows the package was delivered to the front porch, and a group of teenagers took advantage. They covered their faces and ran to get away.

“I wouldn’t have cared if it was something from Amazon but for my fiancé's wedding dress to be stolen, of all things,” said Joseph Varela, Veteran. “That’s why I’m trying to get out and see if someone recognizes these children.”

The couple has filed a police report with Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and for now they’re hoping the dress shows up because Emily can’t buy another one.

Varela is offering a $100 reward for any information that will help them locate the dress and the suspects. If you know anything about the event, your asked to email 520stolendress@gmail.com.

“I would’ve figured my no trespassing sign, my United States Marine flag, my American flag and my cameras would have been enough to deter,” Varela said. “It deterred the first one but the other two were a little more interesting. Unfortunately they messed with the wrong marine.”

Ahead of the holidays Tucson Police Department wants to remind everyone:

Install a doorbell camera, and make it known that you have one or a home security system.

Use Package Tracking to be better prepared for your package arrival, maybe let a trusted neighbor know too.

Have your package delivered to your work if you can’t be at home or a pick-up locker (Amazon locker.)

Lastly, be proactive, recover your packages as soon as you can and call 9-1-1 if you are a victim of porch pirates or see that your neighbor’s packages are stolen.

