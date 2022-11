TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Officers are asking for your help in locating 31-year-old Bianca Diaz. She is described as 4'6”/98 lbs. Last seen today in the area of Stone Ave. & River Rd. wearing a beige long-sleeve shirt and jean shorts.



If you see her, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/seMhOhgWmu — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) November 9, 2022

Bianca Diaz, 31, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 9, near Stone Avenue and River Road, police say.

Diaz is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 98 pounds. She was wearing a beige long-sleeve shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.