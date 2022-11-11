Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mild temps, breezy at times this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:14 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s, temperatures will warm to near 70° in Tucson Friday afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s return this weekend but will still run slightly below normal. Gusty winds pick up Sunday with more 60s on the way next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 70°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

