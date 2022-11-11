Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road.

Drivers are urged to expect the road to stay closed “for the time being,” firefighters said.

