Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Lake Havasu City teacher fired after students find her online porn; parents horrified

A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on her social media. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School is reportedly caught in a scandal — one that’s horrifying both parents and students.

“That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation like, ‘that is my desk.’ She has no care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks,” said Thunderbolt mom, Kristina Minor.

The teacher has an online account where students found her pornographic content, which appears to be filmed in her 8th-grade classroom. “She was sharing these links to her sex site on her social media accounts, which are public, which children follow her,” said Minor.

TRENDING: Suspect attacked man, woman at home after running from deadly shooting scene, Chandler police say

Minor, a mom at the school, says she found the teacher’s explicit content. “And it says ‘who wants to be my next teacher’s pet, wearing her school t-shirt.’” Minor explained. “She uses her school photo that was taken for the school yearbook on OnlyFans.”

There have been no charges filed at the Lake Havasu Police Department.

But even if it’s not exactly criminal, parents are disgusted. “I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this,” said mom Alea Bilski. “I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornograhy. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” Minor added.

TRENDING: Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

The parents are also upset with how Lake Havasu Unified School District handled the incident. Parents received a message stating:

Arizona’s Family reached out to the teacher; she did not want to comment.

The mothers Arizona’s Family spoke with said they also received an email that the teacher’s husband, who works at an elementary school in the same district, was also fired. He appeared in some of the material filmed at their home. We also reached out to the school district. They did not want to comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads have been closed after a high-speed crash on Silverbell.
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
Missing Tucson woman found safe
Woman hit by TPD patrol car
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Unofficial results flowing in for big races in Arizona
Emily and Joseph hugging ahead of their wedding in March.
Teenage porch pirates steal Tucson bride-to-be’s wedding dress off her front porch

Latest News

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
AP sources: Top border official asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Depression Nicole causing rain from Georgia to New York
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston on Sunday. The first lady will...
First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers