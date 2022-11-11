Advertise
Mountain View Student found with toy gun, arrested after lockdown

A report of an armed student led to a shelter-in-place at Mountain View High on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mountain View High School student was arrested after they reportedly spotted with a toy gun, causing a lockdown at the school, on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to the campus shortly after 1:30 p.m. after it was reported that a student had a gun. The school went into lockdown.

School resource officers and patrol deputies found the alleged student, and found a toy gun in their vehicle. Once the school was deemed safe, the lockdown was lifted.

The student faces charges of interfering with an educational institution and creating a hoax. They were taken to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

Mountain View High School administrators asked thanked the student who reported the incident and Pima County sheriff’s deputies for responding. They also asked that parents discuss the consequences of bringing any real or simulated weapon to school.

