Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something no parent ever wants to hear. But, it was the news the Padilla family got. It happened on Monday, after a kindergartener was let out a wrong gate and able to walk home from school and left unaccounted for.

Five-year-old Maddie Padilla has been told she’s parent pick-up all school year. But on Monday, there was a mix-up and she was let out of the after-school gate. Something she’s never done before.

“I pulled in {to the school} and my children, there was two of them there, my other five-year-old wasn’t,” Miguel Padilla said of the incident. He knew something was off when all of them were coming out of the school, except for Maddie. “My oldest son he’s just 10 years old and he says ‘Dad, they can’t find Maddie,’” he remembered.

That’s when the panic set in. He said he “waited and waited” before school staff came back and said they “can’t find her anywhere.”

Padilla said it was a hassle to get the school to find his daughter. A Craycroft Elementary spokesperson tells me they were simply following protocol by doing a sweep of the campus and getting on radios before they called 911.

Meanwhile at home with their other kids, Hannah Padilla was going through her own panic. She said the area near the school isn’t a safe place for a five-year-old.

The spokesperson for the school said by the time the Tucson Police Department arrived at the school Maddie had been found by an off-duty police officer.

Now, the Padillas and other parents want change thanks to a petition with 41 signatures and counting asking the school to review its protocols.

The Sunnyside School District sent over the following statement regarding the incident:

“Although there are dismissal systems in place, there was a breakdown in our protocols. The isolated incident has resulted in a complete reassessment of our dismissal procedures. This will allow us to identify vulnerabilities and properly address them, so that we are continuously strengthening our procedures while keeping student safety a top priority.”

But the Padilla family wants action before they feel comfortable sending their kids back to the school. While Maddie is safe, this could have had a completely different outcome. The Padilla’s say they home the school takes a deeper look at the current system in place and makes those changes immediately saying: “The desired outcome is really to improve school safety. Because as of right now pick up and drop off. There’s really no protocol. They have things in place but they really don’t follow it. Anyone can come and pick up a child. As long as you know that kid’s name, you can take them.”

The schools spokesperson says they have been in communication with the Padilla family and have their full cooperation.

