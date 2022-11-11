Police: Barricaded person shuts down Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene where a person has barricaded themselves on Tucson’s south side on Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

According to authorities, the incident is happening on East Danwood Way, near South Houghton Road and East Rita Road.

Rita Road is shut down between South Houghton Road and South Cascade Drive, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

As of 6:30 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

