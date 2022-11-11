Sun Tran announces route changes for Dusk Music Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Dusk Music Festival in downtown Tucson will affect traffic and public transportation.

The festival, known for its eclectic lineup, will be held in Jácome Plaza on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12.

Sun Tran announced several temporary changes for Friday, Nov. 8, on the following routes:

101X Golf Links - Downtown Express.

102X Northwest - UA Express.

103X Northwest - Downtown Express.

104X Marana - Downtown Express.

105X Foothills - Downtown Express.

107X Oro Valley - Downtown Express.

108X Broadway - Downtown Express.

109X Catalina Hwy - Downtown Express.

110X Rita Ranch - Downtown Express.

No service will be provided to the bus stops at: Church/Pennington, Stone/Alameda, Alameda/Church, Alameda/Stone, Alameda/Grossetta, and Congress/Church during the detour. Routes 101X and 108X AM can get off at a temporary bus stop sign located outside of Ronstadt Transit Center at Congress/Arizona. Routes 101X and 108X PM should board along Broadway. Route 102X AM can get off at Toole/Seventh or Sixth/Pennington. Route 102X PM should board at a temporary stop sign located outside of Ronstadt Transit Center at Congress/Arizona. Routes 103X, 104X, 105X, 107X and 110X can use the Sixth/Pennington bus stop. Route 109X AM & PM should use the Toole/Seventh bus stop.

You can view detour maps for each affected route HERE.

Street closures

The following street closures will be in place:

Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.

Stone Avenue will close from Alameda Street to Congress Street.

Alameda Street from Scott Avenue to Church Avenue will be restricted to one westbound lane until Thursday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

Church Avenue from Alameda Street to Congress Street will close to all travel.

Pennington Street from Church Avenue to Scott Avenue will close to all travel.

Alameda Street will close to eastbound travel at Court Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m., through Sunday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., the following closures will be in place for all travel.

Alameda Street will close from Scott Avenue to Court Avenue.

Stone Avenue will close to southbound travel at Council Street to Congress Street.

All streets are scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m., when cleanup is complete, on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained in and around the road closures. Businesses and parking lots will remain open and accessible.

Parking

Several parking garages and lots are available for the Dusk Music Festival. (City of Tucson)

