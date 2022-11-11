Veterans, Gold Star families offered lifetime pass to federal recreation sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Biden-Harris administration announced that starting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, National Parks, Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.

“Our national forests and grasslands represent so much of the beauty of the nation our brave service members have sacrificed so much for,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Though they can never be fully repaid, by connecting the families of the fallen and those who served with these iconic places, we can, in a small way, say thank you.”

Each lifetime pass covers entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle (or pass-holder and up to three adults at sites that charge per person) at national parks and national wildlife refuges, as well as standard amenity fees at national forests and grasslands, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Veterans can present one of the four forms of acceptable ID (Department of Defense ID Card, Veteran Health ID, Veteran ID Card, or veteran’s designation on a state-issued US driver’s license or ID card) at participating federal recreation areas that normally charge an entrance fee. Gold Star families can obtain information, self-certify they qualify, and download a voucher by visiting the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

Federal land agencies also offer fee-free entrance days for everyone throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration, including the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., National Public Lands Day, and Veterans Day.

The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act, passed in December 2021, authorized free lifetime access to federal lands to veterans and Gold Star families. The new lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star families is in addition to the free annual Military Pass, which has been available to active duty service members and their families since Armed Forces Day, May 19, 2012. Federal recreational land management agencies offer additional lifetime passes, including a Senior Pass for US citizens or permanent residents over age 62 and an Access Pass for US citizens or permanent residents with a permanent disability. More information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/recreation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.