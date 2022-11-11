Woman hit by TPD patrol car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

As of Thursday, police said, it appeared the woman had been jaywalking, which was a major factor in the incident.

That evening, no arrests or citations had been made.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.