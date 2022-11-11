Advertise
Woman hit by TPD patrol car

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

As of Thursday, police said, it appeared the woman had been jaywalking, which was a major factor in the incident.

That evening, no arrests or citations had been made.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.

