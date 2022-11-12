ELECTION ROUNDUP: Unofficial results flowing in for big races in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The polls have closed across Arizona and unofficial results started coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Associated Press will declare winners, not KOLD. For an explanation of how the AP does it, go HERE .

The biggest races and most important ballot measures in Arizona are listed below and we will update this story as results come in.

To see all the races and propositions in southern Arizona, go to https://www.kold.com/politics/election-results/ . You can click on the green “More Elections” button to see results for just Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

The results below are unofficial.

KEY RACES

Governor: As of 8:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, Katie Hobbs (D) was leading Kari Lake (R) 51% to 49%.

U.S. Senate: Mark Kelly (D) defeats Blake Masters (R).

Arizona Secretary of State: Adrian Fontes (D) defeats Mark Finchem (R).

Arizona Attorney General: As of 8:30 p.m., Kris Mayes (D) and Abraham Hamadeh (R) both had 50%.

U.S. House District 6: As of 8:30 p.m., Juan Ciscomani (R) was leading Kirsten Engel (D) and 51% to 49%.

U.S. House District 7: Raul Grijalva (D) defeats Luis Pozzolo (R).

Superintendent of Public Instruction: As of 8:30 p.m., Kathy Hoffman (D) and Tom Horne (R) both had 50%.

Key Propositions

Prop 128: Legislature can amend or repeal voter-approved initiatives. The proposition failed.

Prop 129: Citizen initiatives must be single subject. As of 8:30 p.m., the proposition was passing 55% to 45%.

Prop 130: Allows legislature to set property tax exemptions. The proposition passed.

Prop 131: Creates office of lieutenant governor to run with the governor. As of 8:30 p.m., the proposition was passing 55% to 45%.

Prop 132: Revises approval requirements for ballot initiatives. As of 8:30 p.m., the proposition was passing 51% to 49%.

Prop 209: Limits on healthcare debt. The proposition passed.

Prop 211: Campaign finance source disclosure requirement. The proposition passed.

Prop 308: Allows in-state tuition for non-citizens. As of 8:30 p.m., the proposition was passing 51% to 49%.

Prop 309: Requires voter identification for voting. As of 8:30 p.m., the proposition was failing 51% to 49%.

Prop 310: Imposes a sales tax to support fire districts. As of 8:30 p.m., the proposition was failing 52% to 48%.

