Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food

KOLD News 4-5 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.

The festival is taking place Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Mercado San Agustin Annex festival area.

Alfonzo Dancil, chair of the Tucson International Mariachi Conference, said he was happy to announce they will be hosting the event, a Saturday jam packed with authentic music and flavors.

Vendors include La Estrella bakery, Oasis frutas, El Chinito Gordo, La Indita and Mariscos Chihuahua. Beer has also been added to the line up, and Crooked Tooth Brewery has created a new brew just for the occasion.

“El Grito. It’s a new staple of our Sonoran Sours Series. It’s a pineapple cheltepin sour. So a lot of beautiful tart fruit notes with a little bit of the essence of the pepper without the overwhelming spice. So it’s a great drinking beer,” said sales director Tony Zamorano.

For more information about The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival, click here.

