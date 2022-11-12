Advertise
Fetus found in a Phoenix street, police say

Phoenix police say they found a fetus near downtown early Saturday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they found a fetus near downtown early Saturday morning.

Officers responded before 1 a.m. to reports of an injured child in the street. When they arrived at Madison Street and 11th Avenue, they found a fetus in the road. Fire officials pronounced the fetus dead on the scene, and the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

