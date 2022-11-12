FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds return Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday has been picture-perfect across southern Arizona with plentiful sunshine, light winds, and seasonable temperatures. High clouds will increase overnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. These high clouds should clear quickly Sunday morning, with more sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler compared to Saturday, but winds will be gusting 25-35 mph. Hold on to your hats!

Temperatures will run below normal for the workweek with highs in Tucson ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s and morning lows near the 40° mark.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds early. Windy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 70°.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

