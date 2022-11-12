FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mainly dry weather over the next seven days along with below normal temperatures. Periods of gusty winds are expected this weekend, and again toward the middle of next week.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
