FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mainly dry weather over the next seven days along with below normal temperatures. Periods of gusty winds are expected this weekend, and again toward the middle of next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

