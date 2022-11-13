FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler start to the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Abundant sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s returned Sunday, but so did the wind! Gusts 20 to 30 mph will decrease once the sun sets, with cooler air falling in behind overnight. Most of us here in southern Arizona will start Monday in the 30s with highs topping out in the 60s. Temperatures will remain below normal through the week with gusty winds returning Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions look to stay dry.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 70°.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.