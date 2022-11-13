Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty conditions to wrap up the weekend

Allie Potter Nov. 13 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather with below normal temperatures can be expected for the upcoming week. The exception will be a small chance for snow showers in the White Mountains on tonight and possibly again on Wednesday. Breezy afternoon today and then again toward the middle of this week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

