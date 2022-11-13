FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty conditions to wrap up the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather with below normal temperatures can be expected for the upcoming week. The exception will be a small chance for snow showers in the White Mountains on tonight and possibly again on Wednesday. Breezy afternoon today and then again toward the middle of this week.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
