Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Green bean casserole seltzer is now a thing

Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.
Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.(Aura Bora)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving could be getting a little strange this year.

Green bean casserole-flavored seltzer water is now a thing.

Aura Bora is introducing the new sparkling water flavor just in time for the holidays.

The company said the seltzer has a “sweet, earthy and buttery flavor” and is like taking a bite out of a “perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean.”

Green bean casserole water will be available through Aura Bora’s “secret menu” newsletter feature.

Other flavors that could be included with Thanksgiving include honey pumpkin and chai cranberry.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs, Lake race still too close to call
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus is being forced out of his role
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus is being forced out of his role
Police are investigating.
Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street

Latest News

Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
Cruise operators separately escorted those who were positive off the ship and advised them to...
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-positive passengers docks in Australia
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show