Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena

University of Arizona football.
University of Arizona football.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:12 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, California. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona knocked off No. 9 UCLA, 34-28, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, Nov. 12.

With the upset, the Wildcats (4-6 Pac-12, 2-5) played spoiler to the Bruins (8-2, 5-2), who were fighting to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 title.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and 315 yards in the win. Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 245 yards and one touchdown for the Bruins while Zach Charbonnet ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona had not won in Pasadena since 2010 when the No. 15 Wildcats beat the Bruins, 29-21.

The Bruins had a chance to grab the victory, but three long passes into the end zone fell incomplete.

A 17-yard touchdown pass from de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan gave the Wildcats a 31-28 lead with 6:34 left in the game. From there, the Wildcats defense came up big and forced the Bruins to turn it over on downs at UCLA’s 36-yard line.

A 23-yard field goal by Tyler Loop capped the scoring.

The Bruins took their first lead, 28-24, with 10:22 left in the game on a 5-yard run by Charbonnet.

After UCLA tied the score at 21 in the third quarter, the Wildcats took the lead again with a 35-yard field goal by Loop.

With a catch in the third quarter, his second of the game and 29th of the season, Tyler McLachlan moved ahead of Rob Gronkowski for the third-most catches by an Arizona tight end in a single season.

The Wildcats jumped to a quick 14-0 lead and entered the half up 21-14.

Wiley started the scoring with a 10-yard run with 8:47 left in the first quarter, then caught a 22-yard scoring pass from de Laura with 3:50 left in the quarter.

After UCLA tied the score at 14 in the second quarter, the Wildcats pulled ahead again on a 3-yard run by de Laura with 2:01 left in the half.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing caught a 14-yard pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage to increase his streak to 42 straight games with a completion.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State, beat North Dakota State 31-28, lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal, crushed Colorado 43-20, lost to No. 12 Oregon 49-22, lost to No. 10 Southern Cal 45-37 and fell to No. 12 Utah 45-20 last week.

The Wildcats next host Washington State on Nov. 19 and rival Arizona State on Nov. 25.

Washington State (6-4, 3-4) was a 28-18 winner over ASU (3-7, 2-5) in Pullman, Washington, on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was the 47th all-time meeting between the Wildcats and Bruins, with UCLA holding a 27-18-2 edge in the all-time series.

The Wildcats entered with a two-game losing streak to the Bruins. UA’s last win against UCLA was 20-17 in Tucson in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs, Lake race still too close to call
Woman hit by TPD patrol car
Roads have been closed after a high-speed crash on Silverbell.
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food

Latest News

University of Arizona football.
No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona
University of Arizona football.
Trojans spoil Wildcats homecoming, 45-37
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The San Jose State and New Mexico State college football game was postponed after a San Jose...
College football player killed in school bus crash