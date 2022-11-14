Authorities: Inmate tried to shoot gun hidden inside Tucson federal prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate tried to fire a gun that had been smuggled inside a federal prison in Tucson.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at the complex on Wilmot Road.

The inmate reportedly tried to shoot at a visitor who was there to see them.

The inmate was restrained and the gun, which had been hidden inside the facility, was retrieved.

No staff, visitors or inmates were injured.

