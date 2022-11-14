Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Authorities: Inmate tried to shoot gun hidden inside Tucson federal prison

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate tried to fire a gun that had been smuggled inside a federal prison in Tucson.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at the complex on Wilmot Road.

The inmate reportedly tried to shoot at a visitor who was there to see them.

The inmate was restrained and the gun, which had been hidden inside the facility, was retrieved.

No staff, visitors or inmates were injured.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating possible homicide at smoke shop in Tucson
ELECTION ROUNDUP: Hobbs, Lake race still too close to call
Katie Hobbs, left, holds a lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race as of...
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
University of Arizona football.
Arizona Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary

Latest News

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Mayor calls University of Idaho students’ deaths ‘senseless’
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
The Tucson Parade of Lights is coming back in December.
Tucson Parade of Lights looking for more floats